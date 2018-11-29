(1 of ) Jayne Mansfield attends a car race at a Cotati speedway in 1960. (Photo by Don Meecham. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Lloyd Silacci and an unidentified girl stand by his racing car on 800 Petaluma Blvd. South in Petaluma in the 1950s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Stoddard-Dayton cars line up at the starting line of the California Grand Prize auto race in Santa Rosa on May 9, 1909. One of the cars was driven by Ben Noonan and another by Fred Wiseman. Noonan won the race. Wiseman finished in third. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Pictured is a Stoddard Dayton race car at an unidentified race track, 1915 (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Front page headlines from The Press Democrat announce Eddie Hearne's record-breaking win at Cotati Bowl on Aug. 15, 1921. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Race car drivers gather at the Cotati Speedway in 1922. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) A small crowd gathers to observe a car race through the streets of Santa Rosa, circa 1923. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Barney Oldfield's first racing car, a Ford 999, is parked in front of the Palin Bros. tire repairing shop as an advertising stunt in 1922. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Midget cars with child drivers race over the track at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in 1964. (Joe Price/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) A newspaper clipping from April 15, 1939, shows a Tin-Lizzie Derby crash. The wreckage is from the 18-car crash at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) A sign points to the Santa Rosa Speedway along Mendocino Avenue near Russell Avenue in 1959. The raceway was originally called the Di Grazia Motordrome, but it changed names in 1941. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) A tow truck separates a pile of wrecked racing cars at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) The image shows a pile of wrecked racing cars at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A race is held at the Di Grazia Motordrome on Russell Avenue in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Midget car racing is held at Santa Rosa’s Di Grazia Motordrome in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) The Pershing Market racing car was wrecked in a race in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Motorcycle racing is held at Santa Rosa's Di Grazia Motordrome in 1939. The motordrome was located on Russell Avenue. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Midget automobile racing is held at Santa Rosa’s Di Grazia Motordrome in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Featured is the Sears Point Raceway on the corner of Highway 37 and 121 in Sonoma, circa 1968. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Rescue workers rush to extinguish a race car fire on the Sonoma County Fairgrounds track in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) The back up was long and tiring on east bound 37, that one gentleman did some morning stretches on his way to Sears Point. local photos Sports
(22 of ) Leeza Diehl running alongside funny car driver and husband Jeff Diehl during the FRAM/Autolite NHRA Nationals at Infineon Raceway in Sonoma Sunday July 31, 2011.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Tom Montano rides a Mission R electric motorcycle, by Mission Motors, around Infineon Raceway during the Sustainable Performance conference on Thursday, August 25, 2011.
(24 of ) PC:Audi Sport North America's 1 Le Mans Prototype 900 Class car races leads a pack of competitors between turns seven and eight at Sears Point Raceway during the X-Factor Grand Prix of Sonoma on Sunday, July 22, 2001. Audi Sport North America cars 1 and 2 finished in first and second place, respectively.
Audi Sport North America's No. 1 Le Mans Prototype 900 Class car leads a pack of competitors between turn Nos. 7 and 8 at Sears Point Raceway in the X-Factor Grand Prix of Sonoma on Sunday. Audi Sport North America cars finished first and second.
LeMans series continues in Sonoma.
The exotic cars of the American Le Mans Series return to Infineon Raceway on July 16-18.
(25 of ) PC: Jef Gordon's third straight Sears Point victory gives him reason to celebrate Sunday, June 25, 2000.
Jeff Gordon celebrates as he climbs from his car after winning the Save Mart/ Kragen 350 for the third consecutive year. Gordon won the race by more than 4 seconds.
NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon captured his third straight Save Mart 350 at Sears Point this year.
THREE IN A ROW: Jeff Gordon won at Infineon three consecutive years, 1998-2000, and started in the top 10 in 12 of 13 races at the track.
(26 of ) A pack of vintage racecars compete in one of 9 qualifying rounds on Saturday October 6th at the Charity Challenge Vintage races at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo Will Bucquoy/ For the PD).
(27 of ) A young fan watches the cars compete in qualifying rounds of the Charity Challenge, Saturday October 6th, 2018 at Sonoma Raceway. (WILL BUCQUOY/For the PD).
(28 of ) Electrician Ken Faulkner,30, of Vallejo said he colors his hair differently each week; last Friday his wife helped him with the dye job he wore to Sears Point for the weekend of NASCAR racing. (photo taken Sunday).
(29 of ) #66 Mat Mladin ,leads #20 Doug Chandler in early going, but then pulled ahead to hold lead and get the win at Sears Point Sunday.
(30 of ) Steve Page, president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(31 of ) Danica Patrick emerges for a practice session Friday August 26, 2011 at Infineon Raceway in Sonoma. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2011
(32 of ) Danica Patrick burns out from the pit area during a practice session, Friday August 26, 2011 at Infineon Raceway in Sonoma. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2011