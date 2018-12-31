Running red lights and speeding on an off‑road dirt bike along Ukiah city streets, a 28‑year‑old rider trying to evade police lost his passenger along the way during a pursuit that ended when the rider crashed, according to Ukiah police.
The westside pursuit late Saturday night started on South Dora Street when an officer spotted the off‑road bike on the city street, violating several vehicle codes. When officers tried to stop the rider, who had a passenger sitting behind him, the rider sped off, officials said. The pursuit reached speeds above 60 mph along residential streets, heading into northwest Ukiah.
When the chase turned into an industrial area on Feedlot Lane and North Bush Street, the rider headed for a trail, cutting off the pursuing patrol vehicles. While trying to get to the trail, however, his rider fell off the back of the bike. He kept going, leaving behind the 22‑year‑old woman, officials said. Officers stopped to aid the woman and call for an ambulance.
The rider then crashed in a vineyard south of Masonite Road. Officers arrested Jordan Bright of Ukiah on suspicion of reckless evading, driving on a suspended license and violating probation for a prior DUI conviction. Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers helped with the pursuit and arrest.
The woman was treated for injuries at Ukiah Valley Medical Center and released.
Bright remained in custody Monday afternoon with bail set at $35,000.
