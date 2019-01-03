(1 of ) A parade down Healdsburg Avenue at the plaza circa 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A horse and buggy parks in front of the Union Hotel on West Street (now Healdsburg Avenue) in 1873. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) An 1870s photo of West Street (now Healdsburg Avenue) at North Street looking east toward Fitch Mountain. A group of men stand in the dirt roadway. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) An 1892 illustration of the Healdsburg Plaza on Healdsburg Avenue. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) The Cummings Brothers’ City Stables on Healdsburg Avenue in 1903. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) A 1908 photo of the Healdsburg Water Carnival below the Memorial Bridge across Healdsburg Avenue. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) People waiting for the train at the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Depot at 13839 Healdsburg Ave. in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Dennes & Haigh, the busy grocers on Healdsburg Avenue circa 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) A view of Healdsburg Avenue north from Matheson Street in 1928 showing the Bank of Italy; White House Grill and Liberty Theater. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Sofia Mendoza 15, left -holding Cesar Chavez portrait- and Sophia Poe, (both of Santa Rosa) holding the Little Virgin of Guadalupe painting lead a United Farm Workers march south of Healdsburg along Healdsburg Ave., Sunday morning May 16, 1999 after a small rally at the Healdsburg Plaza.
(12 of ) At the break of dawn, Jennifer Pitkin is the Healdsburg St. Patrick's Day queen, Wednesday March 17, 2010. A crowd of aboout 300 people marched down Healdsburg Ave., around the square and back to the B&B lounge where the group started. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2010
(13 of ) 11/30/2013:A1: Tourists and locals walk along Healdsburg Avenue in front of the Hotel Healdsburg on Nov. 23.
(14 of ) At Hair Artistry by Gabrielle in Healdsburg, Friday Dec. 12, 2014 Carina Myres restocks shelves a day after flooding damaged the flooring at the business along Healdsburg Ave. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2014
(15 of ) Participants in the St. Patrick's Day parade walk down Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg, on Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) The H2 hotel in Healdsburg, where the Spoonbar opens up to the sidewalk on Healdsburg Ave. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2010
(17 of ) 11/30/2013: Shoppers walk down Healdsburg Avenue on Nov. 23.
