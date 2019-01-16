s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

No road map for California lawmakers in fire-sparked PG&E bankruptcy

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 15, 2019, 8:15PM
| Updated 5 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Democratic state Sens. Bill Dodd of Napa and Mike McGuire of Healdsburg, who both represent areas scorched by the North Bay wildfires of 2017, said fire survivors and PG&E ratepayers need protection as the state’s largest utility moves toward a bankruptcy filing in two weeks.

But neither lawmaker nor newly sworn-in Gov. Gavin Newsom cited any specific responses Tuesday as the process for assigning an estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities and settling 3,600 survivors’ damage claims appears headed out of state courts and into federal bankruptcy court.

PG&E said Monday that seeking bankruptcy protection was “the only viable option” and has until Jan. 29 to submit an official filing.

“I’m not sure there’s a legislative role here yet,” said Dodd, who last year co-chaired a special legislative committee that crafted a wide-ranging wildfire response bill.

The measure allowed PG&E to lean on its customers to help pay for billions of dollars in damages from the 2017 blazes. But the law did not apply to 2018, when the Camp fire killed at least 86 people, destroyed more than 14,000 homes and accounted for $12.5 billion in insured losses, the costliest disaster in the world that year.

There had been talk of extending the same provision to cover 2018, but Dodd said it now is “not likely to happen.” He also ruled out the prospect of using taxpayer funds to assist PG&E in any way.

The North Bay wildfires destroyed more than 6,200 homes and caused $10 billion in insurance claims.

McGuire said it was “to soon to tell” if the state might provide funding to the embattled utility, which declared bankruptcy in 2001, facing a $9 billion debt and soaring wholesale power costs.

Now, 18 years later, the next move is up to PG&E, McGuire said.

“I am looking for PG&E to present a plan to dig out of this financial swamp,” he said. “The bottom line is they have to.”

However, McGuire said, Newsom and lawmakers are “working overtime” to develop safeguards for “survivors who lost everything in the North Bay and Camp fires.”

Newsom told reporters Monday he had brought in experts on bankruptcy and finance for assistance, calling the bankruptcy “a top priority” for his administration. But like the lawmakers, he offered no details.

“All the options are on the table,” Newsom said.

“I think we just need to be patient with the process,” Dodd said. “Right now there are parties talking behind the scenes on this.”

Dodd said PG&E needs to make “wholesale changes” to its 10-member corporate board of directors, which includes at least five members who have remained since the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion in 2010.

“I think it’s inexcusable,” he said.

One of the long-standing board members, Roger Kimmel, vice chairman of the investment banking firm Rothschild Inc, resigned Monday, PG&E disclosed Tuesday.

PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said Tuesday the utility giant is committed to working with regulators and lawmakers.

Paulo was asked but did not comment on whether PG&E would follow up on former CEO Geisha Williams’ plan to renew a request to ease California’s legal standard that holds utilities liable for any damage caused by their equipment, regardless of whether the company was deemed negligent.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad

“That’s not happening,” said Michael Wara, a lawyer and Stanford University expert on energy policy, who said the effort would be a “waste of time and resources” by PG&E lobbyists.

Moreover, he said, easing the doctrine, known as inverse condemnation, likely wouldn’t benefit the utility in terms of the Camp fire “because it looks like PG&E was negligent.”

No official determination has yet been made on the cause of the Camp fire.

State fire investigators have concluded that PG&E equipment sparked at least 17 of 21 major wildfires that killed 44 people and destroyed 8,900 structures in 2017. A report on the most devastating blaze that year, the Tubbs fire in Sonoma and Napa counties, is still pending.

Wara said bankruptcy will inevitably erode compensation to fire victims by at least 20 percent and possibly much more. The process could also take years, during which there may be additional wildfires, he said.

Ultimately, PG&E’s major problem may be an inability to borrow money at reasonable rates because investors consider the utility too great a risk, Wara said. “Right now the rate is infinity. No one will lend them money,” he said.

PG&E or its successor will need to borrow heavily to make system safety improvements, such as burying power lines and installing steel poles, Wara said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
Show Comment