A 50‑year‑old Forestville nurse practitioner has died, succumbing to the injuries she suffered in a Highway 101 collision with a suspected wrong-way DUI driver.
Katherine Pisesky died Tuesday at 6:33 p.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.
Friends and co‑workers had said Pisesky was unconscious and on life support following the 1 a.m. crash Sunday on the highway near Healdsburg.
CHP officers arrested Hector Omar Cisneros‑Ramirez, 38, of Healdsburg, suspecting he’d been under the influence of drugs when he drove onto the highway going north in the southbound lanes before he crashed into Pisesky.
Cisneros‑Ramirez is being held at the Sonoma County Jail with bail at $230,000. Jail records list 16 charges, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and with gross negligence.
Pisesky had been driving home from Lakeport’s Sutter Lakeside Hospital, where she worked.
The CHP still is investigating the fatal crash.
