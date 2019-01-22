Santa Rosa native Dan Striepeke, Oscar-nominated makeup artist, dies at 88

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 22, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Tom Hanks' owes much to Santa Rosa native and two-time Oscar nominee Dan Striepeke.

Through 17 films, Hanks’ countenance was made camera-ready by Striepeke, the brother of late Sonoma County Sheriff Don Striepeke and one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed makeup artists.

Dan Striepeke, who got his start in theater at Santa Rosa High School in the late 1940s, died Saturday in Southern California of heart trouble at 88.

A second brother, Santa Rosa’s Ed Striepeke, recalls that Dan took his makeup kit with him when, not long after high school, he left Sonoma County for a trip to Mexico.

“On the way back,” Ed Striepeke said, “he went to Los Angeles and that’s where he stayed. At 19, he got his first job, on KTTV.”

Dan Striepeke went on to create makeup magic on scores of films: "Around the World in 80 Days," "The Sound of Music," "Spartacus," "Planet of the Apes," "The Magnificent Seven," "Viva Las Vegas," "Patton," and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

He became head of the makeup department at Twentieth Century Fox, and then Tom Hanks’ exclusive makeup artist.

Hanks wrote in a 2006 New York Times piece, “The Man Who Aged Me,” that Striepeke was a true artist and friend who, in the making of "Forrest Gump," worked with him for 27 straight days and “took me from a teenager to a Vietnam soldier to parenthood as Sally Field died of cancer, earning him and his team one of Gump’s Academy Award nominations.

“Perhaps because few voters realized the makeup was there, he went home empty-handed.”

You can contact columnist Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 or chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine