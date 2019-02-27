New solutions for the old problem of illegal massage parlors

BOSTON — They're nestled amid bustling downtowns and tucked into nondescript strip malls across quiet suburbs. Brothels posing as massage parlors and Asian spas have been part of many American communities for decades, hidden in plain sight.

But the Florida prostitution sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft this month is a reminder of the human trafficking and abuse taking place behind the darkened windows of many of these storefronts — and how challenging the problems are to address.

The case also highlights how police and prosecutors use an increasingly broad range of approaches, including deeper investigations into wider criminal networks, crackdowns on online sites where johns trade detailed sex reviews and enforcement of stricter civil codes on the massage industry, anti-trafficking activists said.

"You're fighting against a multibillion-dollar industry that's very, very good at being strategic and keeping their business going," said Stephanie Clark, executive director at Amirah, a nonprofit that runs a safe house for women escaping sex trafficking in Massachusetts, where illegal massage parlors have proliferated. "They are always 10 steps ahead."

As many as 9,000 illegal massage parlors currently operate in more than 1,000 cities nationwide, fueling a more than $3 billion industry, according to the Polaris Project , a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Most of the prostitutes are women from China and South Korea in their mid-30s to late 50s who have entered the country illegally, are deeply in debt and are drawn into sex work through a combination of lies, threats and other forms of coercion, the organization said.

The massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida where Kraft, a 77-year-old Massachusetts billionaire, was videotaped engaging in sex acts is typical of the model.

Tucked into a pedestrian strip mall in an affluent oceanside community, the Orchids of Asia Day Spa employed mostly Chinese immigrant workers and was linked to at least nine other storefronts from Palm Beach to Orlando.

Authorities say the prostitutes averaged about 1,500 clients a year, were given no days off and were not allowed to leave the site, where they also lived. Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg described it as "modern-day slavery."

Eleven alleged owners and site managers face a range of prostitution-related offenses. At least one, 49-year-old Lan Yun Ma, of Orlando, faces human trafficking charges. Hundreds of male customers, including Kraft, also face minor soliciting prostitution violations .

"We need to get beyond the whack-a-mole strategy of taking out one retail location at a time," said Bradley Myles, Polaris' CEO. "We need to see multi-state investigations that take a longer look, follow the money and build these organized crime cases."

Law enforcement officials in California, which is home to roughly a third of the nation's illegal massage parlors, as well as jurisdictions in Minnesota, Utah and Washington are also landing similar large cases, Myles said.

In Massachusetts, about half of the more than 50 people charged under the state's 8-year-old anti-human trafficking law were involved in illegal massage businesses or residential brothels, according to state Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

In one recent case, a 38-year-old woman was charged with running a human trafficking and money laundering operation across six Asian massage parlors in the suburbs north of Boston.

Prosecutors say Xiu J. Chen recruited Asian women from New York and arranged their appointments, transportation and housing, where they typically slept on mattresses on the floor. Chen was sentenced to five years in prison in December.