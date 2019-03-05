Repeat DUI driver arrested again in Santa Rosa

A Santa Rosa driver with three prior DUI convictions was in the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday, suspected of another case of driving drunk, Cotati police said.

Officers arrested Omar Martinez, 25, Sunday night, stopping him because he appeared to cut off another driver on Old Redwood Highway, police said in a news release.

Martinez was stopped about 7:30 p.m. by Officer Mohamad Hamade, who reported smelling alcohol on the driver, who denied drinking.

Officers found several open containers of beer and an open bottle of bourbon in the man’s red van, according to police. His preliminary blood‑alcohol level was 0.113 percent, exceeding the 0.08 percent limit for driving.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of two felony and one misdemeanor DUI‑related charges and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. He remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $100,000.

