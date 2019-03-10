Man shot multiple times in northwest Santa Rosa during gang-related incident, police said

Authorities Saturday continued investigating an apparent gang-related shooting Friday night near an apartment complex in the northwest part of Santa Rosa.

An unidentified 18-year-old Santa Rosa man was shot several times in his lower extremities shortly after 9:30 p.m. and remained hospitalized Saturday in stable condition, police said.

“We’ve been having a lot of neighborhood complaints especially in this area,” city Police Sgt. Tommy Isachsen said Saturday. “This was a rival gang shooting.”

Detectives specializing in gang crimes conducted more than a dozen interviews and served search warrants. Investigators found two loaded firearms, one of them believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Two suspects, Omar Ernesto Nunez-Davila, 23, and Emmanuel Flores, 26, both of Santa Rosa, were arrested Friday night. Each was charged with multiple felony counts, including suspicion of attempted murder, weapons possession and gang-related offenses, and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Police later arrested a third suspect identified as Tania Cruz, 24, of Santa Rosa. She was charged with weapons violations and gang-related offenses amounting to three felonies and a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail.

A city police officer was in the area Friday night when he heard the gunshots. Police said the victim was with at least five other people between the ages of 16 and 25 at the time of the shooting.

When the shooting stopped, the two male suspects were seen running north on Northcoast Street toward the officer, police said. With his gun drawn, the officer ordered the suspects to get down on the ground. Nunez- Davila complied and Flores turned and fled in the other direction.

Flores was found after officers set up a perimeter in the area. Isachsen said responding officers were able to quickly apprehend both suspects because of the officer nearby when the shooting took place.

“It was just by chance he was on his way to another call when it happened,” Isachsen said. “He instantly was able to take one person in custody. It was a great job by the officer on scene reacting to a tense and rapidly unfolding situation.”

The three suspects remained in custody Saturday. Bail was set at $1.1 million for Flores and $1.03 million for Nunez-Davila. Bail for Cruz is $100,000. Each is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information should call the gang crimes team at 707-543-3670.

Staff Writer Kevin Fixler contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.