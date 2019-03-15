Santa Rosa man bitten by police dog, arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening police

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening to shoot police officers outside his home Wednesday night, police said.

Wayne Scott Buchanan, 57, was booked into jail on charges of felony domestic violence and resisting an officer by threat of violence, Sgt. David Linscomb said in an email.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Elliott Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night after a report of a domestic assault, Linscomb said. The female victim left the house before police arrived, telling officers there was a gun in the house and Buchanan was threatening to shoot police, Linscomb said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and reached Buchanan by phone, Linscomb said. He came out of the house and went back inside twice, and when he came out the third time, officers sent a K-9 police dog to stop him. The dog bit Buchanan on the leg, and officers arrested him.

A gun was found in the home. Buchanan was transported to the hospital for treatment for the dog bite and then transported to the jail.

