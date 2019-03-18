Rohnert Park woman suspected of fourth DUI in four years

A Rohnert Park woman remained in custody Monday, suspected of her fourth DUI arrest in four years, according to Rohnert Park police.

Stephanie Dill, 44, drove into a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Rohnert Park and officers checked her sobriety, determining she was intoxicated.

She was one of two arrested on suspicion of DUI during the checkpoint. The other driver was a 64‑year‑old Santa Rosa man, police said.

Five other drivers were cited for driving without a license. Licensed drivers were allowed to retrieve four cars and the fifth vehicle was towed when a licensed driver wasn’t available, police said.

The checkpoint, which ran from about 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, was operated by Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma State University police. They screened 819 eastbound drivers on East Cotati Avenue at Santero Way.

Dill was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of having the multiple DUI arrests within a decade and tampering with a locking device meant to stop drivers from starting their car while intoxicated, according to jail records. Her bail was set at $100,000.

