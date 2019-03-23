Three arrested during northwest Santa Rosa probation search

Three people were arrested Thursday during a probation search and property crime investigation at a northwest Santa Rosa home, police said.

Police were aided by the sheriff’s helicopter Henry-1 as they conducted the search at about 2 p.m. on the 600 block of Trowbridge Street, police Sgt. Tommy Isachsen said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found nine people present, including five children. A search of the home revealed multiple code violations, including a “dilapidated” RV patched together with wood siding and a tarp in the back yard, Isachsen said.

Officers found drugs in the RV and arrested Johnny Ramon Perez, 32, of Santa Rosa on suspicion of drug possession and a probation violation. They also arrested Kathryn Marie Roman, 37, of Santa Rosa who had four theft-related warrants out for her arrest, Isachsen said.

He said police do not believe the children were exposed to drug use, because the drugs were found in the RV, away from the part of the house where the children stayed.

While conducting the search, a detective spotted Jason Isaiah Lopez, 20, of Santa Rosa approaching the house, Isachsen said. Officers searched him and found a loaded firearm, Isachsen said, and he was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm not by the registered owner and a prohibited person possessing a firearm.

“My biggest concern is why was he walking up with a loaded handgun while we were there,” Isachsen said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.