Thieves steal two naked mannequins from garden party at Santa Rosa home

The Santa Rosa garden party featuring nude mannequins has suffered some attrition.

Jason Windus, who posed a quintet of naked fashion dummies around a wicker table earlier this week to protest the machinations of a “nosey neighbor” who’d complained to the city about his fence, woke up Thursday morning to discover that one of his party guests was missing.

Late Wednesday night, Windus heard what he thought was “some kids having fun” outside his house on Peterson Lane. Those revelers, he believes, made off with a mannequin who’d been outfitted with a blond wig, leopard print eye mask and nothing else.

The following morning, a second female mannequin was missing. In their haste to get away, the thieves apparently jostled the life-like figure, whose right leg fell off. The wayward limb spent the night on the sidewalk.

Windus staged the R-rated get-together to tweak an anonymous neighbor who complained to the city about a six-foot fence he’d erected on his property. Windus, who runs the Need A Hand moving company, had spent $9,000 to build a large fence that would allow his large dogs, Caine and Domino, free range of the yard. After a city code enforcer paid him a visit, in response to the neighbor’s complaint, Windus lowered the fence by half.

On Saturday, Windus said his 240-pound mastiff, Caine, saw a dog being walked on the street. “He jumped the fence just like that, and it almost got ugly. He can’t be in that yard anymore.”

He’s not admitting defeat on the mannequin front. No, he hasn’t reported the thefts to the police, he said. “They’re busy with important crimes, saving lives and stuff. Although a ‘missing mannequin report’ would be hilarious,” he said.

What he has done is replace the missing guests with mannequins he’d previously kept in storage. After two were abducted, “I added three to the party, so now I’m up to seven.”

Turnout is expected to increase. After the theft of his mannequins, Windus ordered a pair of new ones.

“I used Amazon Prime,” he said. “They should be here on Monday.”