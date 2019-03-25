Driver in fatal Highway 101 crash ID’d as Los Angeles County woman

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 24, 2019, 7:35PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The driver who died Friday after losing control of her car and crashing into oncoming northbound traffic on Highway 101 near Geyserville was identified as a 23-year-old Los Angeles County woman.

Ariana Salazar of El Monte was killed after her Nissan Versa crossed the median and collided head-on with a sedan before being struck by a pickup, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

She died at the site of the three-vehicle crash, according to CHP.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries, and the driver and passenger of the sedan were evaluated by medics for injuries and released at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the 2:55 p.m. accident or has information about it is asked to call Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine