Driver in fatal Highway 101 crash ID’d as Los Angeles County woman

The driver who died Friday after losing control of her car and crashing into oncoming northbound traffic on Highway 101 near Geyserville was identified as a 23-year-old Los Angeles County woman.

Ariana Salazar of El Monte was killed after her Nissan Versa crossed the median and collided head-on with a sedan before being struck by a pickup, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

She died at the site of the three-vehicle crash, according to CHP.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries, and the driver and passenger of the sedan were evaluated by medics for injuries and released at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the 2:55 p.m. accident or has information about it is asked to call Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.

