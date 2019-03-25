Police: Burglar wakens napping Petaluma man

A napping Petaluma man awoke to find a man in his home, launching a burglary investigation and arrest, according to Petaluma police.

Noises in his Spyglass Road home about 7:15 p.m. Saturday awakened the resident who found a stranger in his living room. The resident confronted the stranger, who ran out the front door.

Police said the man got inside through an open window after going into the back yard through an unlocked gate. A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the man’s approach to the house and a neighbor reported seeing a man fleeing the house, police said in a news release. Officers searched the southeast neighborhood and found suspect Evan David Thomas, 26, on Sartori Drive.

Thomas didn’t appear to have taken anything from the Spyglass Road home but he carried a backpack full of about $500 in clothes stolen from a nearby TJ Maxx store Sunday afternoon, police said.

Thomas, described as a local homeless man, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $50,000. He remained in custody Monday morning.

