Police: Burglar wakens napping Petaluma man

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2019, 8:59AM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A napping Petaluma man awoke to find a man in his home, launching a burglary investigation and arrest, according to Petaluma police.

Noises in his Spyglass Road home about 7:15 p.m. Saturday awakened the resident who found a stranger in his living room. The resident confronted the stranger, who ran out the front door.

Police said the man got inside through an open window after going into the back yard through an unlocked gate. A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the man’s approach to the house and a neighbor reported seeing a man fleeing the house, police said in a news release. Officers searched the southeast neighborhood and found suspect Evan David Thomas, 26, on Sartori Drive.

Thomas didn’t appear to have taken anything from the Spyglass Road home but he carried a backpack full of about $500 in clothes stolen from a nearby TJ Maxx store Sunday afternoon, police said.

Thomas, described as a local homeless man, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $50,000. He remained in custody Monday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine