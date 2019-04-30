Baby sea lion rescued from busy South San Francisco highway

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 30, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.

SFGATE reports California Highway Patrol received the call around 8:30 a.m. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.

Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video taken by KGO-TV shows the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.

The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.

It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.

