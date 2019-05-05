Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to arrest of five men suspected of gang, weapons charges

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2019

A traffic stop in southwest Santa Rosa led to the arrest of five men suspected of gang and weapons charges, police said.

Officers pulled over Edgar Garcia, 20, on Stony Point and Sebastopol roads for speeding Saturday but found open containers of beer and weapons inside the vehicle, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

After asking the passengers to exit the vehicle, an officer spotted a loaded .40-caliber Sig Sauer handgun on the rear floorboard, as well as brass knuckles, a switchblade knife and the beer, according to police. The police department didn’t say what time the traffic stop occurred.

Garcia and his four passengers were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm and being active gang participants. Garcia also was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving while underage, driving without a license and illegal brass knuckles possession, police said.

The others arrested were: Baltazar Rodriguez, 21; Andres Garfia, 22; Kevin Sanchez, 20, who also was arrested on suspicion of being a minor with alcohol; and Roberto Estrada-Durante, 20, who also was booked on suspicion of cocaine possession, committing a felony while on bail and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

