Deputies: Three arrested after fight at Redwood Valley Grange

A Ukiah man armed with a loaded gun was arrested Saturday at an event at the Redwood Valley Grange, along with two teens who got into a fight, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were investigating a report of a man with a firearm when they learned about the teens fighting, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. They said a deputy determined the teens, 15 and 16, from Ukiah, were on felony probation as well as under the influence of alcohol and wearing gang attire.

After arresting the teens on suspicion of probation violation, disorderly conduct and criminal street gang participation, deputies found at the grange a security guard restraining a man, later identified as Gerardo Gonzalez, 27.

The security guard had taken a loaded handgun from Gonzalez and was trying to prevent him from escaping, sheriff’s officials said. During his arrest, Gonzalez, who had arrived at the event with the teens and two other unidentified men, threatened deputies and a person who had made a report against him, officials said.

Gonzalez was booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm not registered to him, carrying a firearm while being a member of a street gang, and threatening a peace officer.

