Gaye LeBaron: The ‘Heritage Roads’ plan that led to a dead end

Roads were a hot topic this past week. On Tuesday, Sonoma County’s supervisors agreed to spend $36 million to fill potholes and mend damage to 51 miles of county roads, secondary roads, the roads less taken.

Getting places has always been a hot topic here, definitely worth some bits of history, old and new, so … a little travelin’ music, maestro, please.

––––––

First, a story from Annie Johnson, born in Bodega in the 1880s, a tale of slogging through the mud up O’Farrell Hill on her family’s trips “to town” in the 1890s.

The road from the coast passed through Freestone and went for 2 miles, maybe a little more, straight up and down the hill named for the surveyor Jasper O’Farrell, who owned the original land grant. If the family’s spring wagon was full or the rains had made the dirt road mud, everyone got out and walked — so the horse could pull the wagon up the hill.

Hence, a trip to Santa Rosa from the family’s Murray House hostelry in Bodega meant a stopover at a Sebastopol hotel room to clean up because of mud in winter and dust in summer.

Annie’s son knew the story and passed it on every time he drove an “outlander” up or down that hill.

His daughter, son and grandson know and tell it often. It speaks to that elusive “sense of place” that poets and storytellers seek.

––––––

The road up O’Farrell Hill has grown and changed along with its county. Today, it is Bodega Highway, the well-traveled route to Highway 1 and the Sonoma Coast, sweeping down into the Freestone Valley on wide, swinging curves. It has been widened, paved, repaved, and well-tended — because it carries considerable traffic. No more mud — although, if you’re looking, you can still see water from a spring underneath seeping through.

––––––

Nobody’s complaining about the 100 years of improvements to O’Farrell Hill, but there are people who worry about some of the far-less-traveled routes in the county that shout out their history to all that pass their way.

“Wagon roads,” is what the late, great Don Head called them. Head, a Petaluma native who ran the county’s public works department for four decades, respected those old byways and suggested more than once to county officials that there should be a special category for them and that “We ought to leave them alone.”

Head didn’t mean neglect them. He meant respect them — don’t widen or manicure them or change their routes. In the 1970s, he said as much to his Petaluma high school classmate, then-Supervisor Bill Kortum.

Kortum, the county’s acknowledged environmental leader for half a century, kept that notion in his head and, in the first decade of the new century, when the county’s General Plan was being revised, brought it forth again.

In 2002, Kortum and his sidekick, John LeBaron (my husband), began to identify and photograph Head’s “wagon roads,” labeling their project “Heritage Roads” and submitting it to be part of the new plan.

That didn’t happen. Although eight years later, after LeBaron’s death and just months before Kortum died, Supervisor Shirley Zane took interest. A video version of the photos ran on a loop in the supervisors’ lobby for a time. Planners dutifully “looked into it” and found that in the entire nation there was only one similar road protection plan (in Vermont) and that — no surprise here — there was no room in the budget.