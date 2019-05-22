One arrested at Santa Rosa DUI checkpoint

The CHP arrested one suspected impaired driver during a DUI checkpoint in southern Santa Rosa.

Saturday's checkpoint started at 6 p.m. and ran for six hours at Santa Rosa Avenue and Oceanic Way, just north of Rohnert Park.

CHP Officer David deRutte said along with the one arrest, four drivers were cited for not having a valid license and four more for having suspended licenses.

With the long Memorial Day weekend ahead, multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County are adding DUI patrols.

