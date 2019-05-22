One arrested at Santa Rosa DUI checkpoint

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2019, 10:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The CHP arrested one suspected impaired driver during a DUI checkpoint in southern Santa Rosa.

Saturday's checkpoint started at 6 p.m. and ran for six hours at Santa Rosa Avenue and Oceanic Way, just north of Rohnert Park.

CHP Officer David deRutte said along with the one arrest, four drivers were cited for not having a valid license and four more for having suspended licenses.

With the long Memorial Day weekend ahead, multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County are adding DUI patrols.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine