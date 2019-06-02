Magic awaits at Lucky Mojo Curio Co. in Forestville

A garden railway runs weekends, weather permitting. A labyrinth is located on site, as well as the Missionary Independent Spiritual Church, noted as one of the world’s dozen smallest churches. Visit candleministry.com.

Lucky Mojo Curio Company stocks some 5,000 hoodoo items, from oils, herbs, incense and powders to candles, occult books, amulets, talismans and spell kits. Tarot and palmistry readings are available by appointment.

Just like many of the early hoodoo shops of rural America, the Lucky Mojo Curio Co. in Forestville is tucked away and under the radar. It doesn’t have advertisements inviting shoppers to stop by, or a storefront with a sidewalk leading to the door. Just discovering the old-fashioned emporium is part of the magic.

Visitors, especially those with open minds, will find a world of good and evil spells, where the powers of herbs, oils, incense, powders and bath crystals can be used for blessings or curses. Beware, scorned lovers or despised ex-spouses, there are potions concocted for payback.

Mostly, though, the clientele hopes to improve their chances for love or financial success. Items related to love and money, including herb-infused oils like “Crown of Success” and “Love Me,” are top sellers at the Lucky Mojo.

The shop, said proprietor Catherine “Cat” Yronwode, is more of a “glorified” showroom for the mail order and online hoodoo business she runs with her husband, Nagasiva Yronwode, and their 15-member team of full- and part-time employees.

The Lucky Mojo has been referenced in a feature article in the Wall Street Journal, profiled on the History Channel’s one-time show “Weird U.S.” and listed in the book “The Spinster Sisters’ Guide to Sonoma County.”

Offbeat and off the beaten track, the shop carries a wide range of items that faithful fans use for protection, to increase luck or to stave off negative forces in various manifestations — or to work against others.

For luck, there’s the 2-ounce “Special Dice Oil,” containing a pair of miniature dice, and used as a hand or hair rub oil by gamblers and crapshooters. The $8 price could pay off at the casino.

To break up a marriage or curse a couple, there is a $6 bride and groom candle, in black. It also can be used to repel evil. Various colors of the figural candles serve different purposes, some for reconciliation.

Visitors also can find spell kits, such as the “Kiss Me Now!” package containing a mixture of love herbs, a special candle, incense powders, a sachet powder, bath crystals and a mojo bag that includes a metal heart charm. The seven-day spell encourages magical activity to attract the attentions of a desired love interest.

Spell kits, with detailed instructions, “are like buying Bisquick instead of starting with flour,” Catherine said.

The Lucky Mojo makes no guarantees. Those with hoodoo familiarity and practice “do develop a skill sense for it,” Nagasiva said.

“You get a sense of how everything is used and then it’s a matter of repetition,” Nagasiva said. Others “can contract with someone who might do it for you.”

The Lucky Mojo is located on an old homestead, not quite two blocks north of downtown Forestville. A barn, a Victorian farmhouse and a diminutive church are situated on the 2-acre property, where many of the business’s herbs are grown. A real human skeleton known as Lefty and a grand 6-foot-tall wizard with a crystal ball in his upraised hand are among the larger curiosities inside the shop. The wizard, like Nagasiva, wears a long beard and headdress.

The well-stocked shelves feature some 5,000 items used for hoodoo, also known as conjure and rootwork. A form of traditional African American folk magic and spiritual belief systems, hoodoo also incorporates regional influences from Scotch-Irish, Germanic, Native American and Jewish cultures, among others.