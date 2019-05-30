Prominent Santa Rosa citizens paved the way for the Golden Gate Bridge

It is hard to fathom today, but there was a time when the Redwood Empire held an enormous clout over the development of transportation in the Bay Area. In 1920, Sonoma County ranked eighth in terms of agricultural production in the entire country. It was still 10th by 1935.

When motor vehicles began to out-pace trains and boats, the prominent citizens of the North Bay looked for more efficient ways to transport produce to their constituents.

After the destruction of the 1906 earthquake, a team of prominent citizens, led by Santa Rosa banker Frank P. Doyle, advocated to make the Bay Area more car-friendly. Doyle convinced Sonoma County farmers, merchants and homeowners to give up a few feet of land on either side of roadways to make room for motor vehicles.

They turned their eyes toward the San Francisco Bay in the 1920s. The first meeting to formalize planning of the Golden Gate Bridge drew 300 people from the North Bay, including Santa Rosa horticulturist Luther Burbank.

The bridge was so popular it had two opening days. On May 27, 1937, Doyle opened the bridge to pedestrian traffic using an acetylene torch to cut a silver chain holding back a throng of about 200,000 visitors.

The following day, San Francisco Mayor Angelo Rossi opened the bridge to vehicular traffic. The first private car to cross the bridge was a Dodge owned by Santa Rosa car dealer, J.H. Williams.

-----

Columnist Gaye LeBaron contributed to this report