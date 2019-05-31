Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Highway 101 crash in Cotati

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2019, 10:09AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries early Friday morning after crashing and being thrown from the bike on Highway 101 northbound near the Highway 116 overpass in Cotati.

Rancho Adobe Fire and a Petaluma ambulance responded to the 2:15 a.m. accident after a passing driver spotted the downed male motorcyclist laying on the highway’s right shoulder. The motorcycle came to a rest about 50 feet from the rider, who was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with two broken legs, possibly a broken arm and unknown internal injuries.

The unidentified motorcyclist, who was conscious and alert when fire and medical responders arrived, said he fell asleep while riding, according to Rancho Adobe Capt. Jimmy Bernal.

CHP is investigating and it is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine