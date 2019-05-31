Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Highway 101 crash in Cotati

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries early Friday morning after crashing and being thrown from the bike on Highway 101 northbound near the Highway 116 overpass in Cotati.

Rancho Adobe Fire and a Petaluma ambulance responded to the 2:15 a.m. accident after a passing driver spotted the downed male motorcyclist laying on the highway’s right shoulder. The motorcycle came to a rest about 50 feet from the rider, who was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with two broken legs, possibly a broken arm and unknown internal injuries.

The unidentified motorcyclist, who was conscious and alert when fire and medical responders arrived, said he fell asleep while riding, according to Rancho Adobe Capt. Jimmy Bernal.

CHP is investigating and it is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

