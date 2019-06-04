Los Angeles Times podcast 'Man in the Window' chronicles suspected Golden State Killer's personal life

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2019, 11:41AM

Four decades after 13 people were murdered up and down California, police arrested the suspected Golden State Killer and released his identity: Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.

DeAngelo, a former Auburn police officer is suspected of committing hundreds of crimes throughout the state, including 225 home invasions and 50 rapes.

The Los Angeles Times is releasing a podcast about DeAngelo to "understand the makings of a suspected killer," according to the investigative series' introduction. It includes interviews with his former fiancé, family, friends and detectives.

"Man in the Window" is slated for release June 11.

