Los Angeles Times podcast 'Man in the Window' chronicles suspected Golden State Killer's personal life

Four decades after 13 people were murdered up and down California, police arrested the suspected Golden State Killer and released his identity: Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.

DeAngelo, a former Auburn police officer is suspected of committing hundreds of crimes throughout the state, including 225 home invasions and 50 rapes.

The Los Angeles Times is releasing a podcast about DeAngelo to "understand the makings of a suspected killer," according to the investigative series' introduction. It includes interviews with his former fiancé, family, friends and detectives.

"Man in the Window" is slated for release June 11.