Officials capture bear that climbed tree at UC Davis

June 4, 2019

DAVIS — Officials at the University of California, Davis say a bear spotted on campus has been captured and removed from the university.

UC Davis says in a tweet and a message to students that fish and game officials "safely detained and removed" the animal.

UC Davis spokesman Andy Fell tells the Sacramento Bee the bear was first reported about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near a parking lot by a park.

He says the bear climbed up a tree in a grassy area near the Hyatt Place hotel on campus.

Fell says he isn't sure what kind of bear it is, but it is similar in appearance to a black bear.

