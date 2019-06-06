Northern California man to stand trial for butchering a stray pet pig

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 6, 2019, 8:03AM
Updated 6 hours ago

EUREKA — The mystery of Princess the Pig was solved. But it was not a happy ending.

The Mercury News reports that Jeffrey Cody Miller was ordered to stand trial Tuesday on three felony counts related to killing the pig and butchering it into a bucket of meat.

Police in Arcata, in Humboldt County, said they responded to a call about a pig on the loose March 23. Police said they were unsure how to handle the large animal, so asked Miller to supervise it because he appeared to have experience with livestock.

Hours later, police learned the pig was a missing pet named Princess and went to retrieve the animal — and found Miller with the bucket of meat.

Miller's attorney says he thought the animal was his property.

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com

