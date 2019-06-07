Santa Rosa police seek suspect in creek path assault

Santa Rosa police are searching for a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman along the creek path between Stony Point Road and North Dutton Avenue on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim told police she was out for a walk on the path when a man she did not recognize tried to pull her into the creek bed. She described him as white, between 5-foot-4-inches and 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a medium build and in his mid-30s. He was wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt and dark jeans.

The suspect put his hand over the woman’s face and strangled her so she could not scream, according to police. She was able to free herself from his grasp after fighting back, and able to run and get away.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3600.

