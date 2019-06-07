Santa Rosa launches Neighborfest block party program

Santa Rosa will stage a series of block parties this summer, hoping to bring communities together and help neighbors prepare for disasters.

The city is sponsoring eight block parties this summer as part of a new pilot program dubbed “Neighborfest.”

The program, which provides small neighborhood groups with grants of up to $2,500 and access to city resources, is intended to increase community resiliency by fostering social cohesion, the city said in a press release.

The first event, sponsored by the Junior College Neighborhood Association, is set for Saturday. More information about upcoming block parties can be found at srcity.org/Neighborfest.

The new city program, which is supported by the Community Foundation of Sonoma County, Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County and the United Way of the Wine Country, is modeled on similar programs to connect neighbors created by the city of San Francisco and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

