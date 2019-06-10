ATV driver dies after hitting tree in Napa vineyard

A man riding an all‑terrain‑vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday evening in a Napa Valley vineyard and later died, according to the CHP.

About 5:30 p.m. the 35‑year‑old Georgia resident was riding the 2010 Honda Rancher ATV on an asphalt roadway on Vine Cliff Vineyard grounds. It’s not clear why the man lost control but the front of the vehicle hit a tree, throwing him into the tree as well, the CHP said.

No one saw the crash but a vineyard worker heard it and found the man unconscious with a head wound. He called for help to the Silverado Trail property.

The victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa and died at 6:30 p.m., said the CHP. His name wasn’t released Monday morning, pending family notification.

