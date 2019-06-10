Warming weather to increase Sierra snowmelt, flooding risk

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 10, 2019, 9:41AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HANFORD — Forecasters say warming California weather will increase melting of the huge Sierra Nevada snowpack and raise water levels in many rivers and streams in the coming week.

The National Weather Service says this will heighten the risk of flooding in adjacent areas, including along the upper Merced River in Yosemite National Park.

Forecasters say nearby residents, hikers and campers should pay close attention to water levels and be ready to move to safety.

Experts warn that the rivers pose life-threatening dangers this time of year, running swift and so cold that exposure to the icy waters can lead to hypothermia in 15 minutes or less.

State officials said Friday there's potential for use of the reconstructed spillway at Oroville Dam. The spillway crumbled during heavy flows in 2017.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine