Sand fire in Yolo County reaches 90 percent containment

Fire crews combating the Sand fire in Yolo County increased containment by 10% Wednesday, bringing the total to 90%, Cal Fire said.

The five-day-old fire remained at 2,512 acres in size with seven buildings destroyed as of Thursday morning.

More than 620 people will continue to put out the blaze, with crews focusing on constructing new fire lines and improving ones already in place, as well as extinguishing hot spots, according to Cal Fire.

While evacuation orders and road closures were lifted, Cal Fire asks the public to drive safely as they pass crews and emergency workers still in the area. The fire began Saturday afternoon in the Capay Valley east of Highway 16 and grew to 1,700 acres within hours. Residents on County Road 41 were forced to evacuate.

