President Trump assailed for saying he would take campaign help from Russia

WASHINGTON — For President Donald Trump, the special counsel report was supposed to put Russia in his rearview mirror. But with some off-the-cuff remarks in the Oval Office, he has thrust his relationship with Moscow back into the debate over the future of his presidency.

Trump’s defiant declaration that “I’d take it” if Russia again offered campaign help and his assertion that he would not necessarily tell the FBI about it drew bipartisan condemnation on Thursday, fueling calls for legislation requiring candidates to report such offers to authorities and emboldening Democrats seeking his impeachment.

The furor shifted the discussion in Washington away from obstruction of justice and back to the original issue that had dogged Trump since his election in 2016. Although the special counsel Robert Mueller found no illegal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia, the president’s comments renewed questions about his willingness to profit from the aid of a hostile foreign power.

“The president has either learned nothing from the last two years or picked up exactly the wrong lesson that he can accept gleefully foreign assistance again and escape the punishment of the law,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Irritated at what they considered an unnecessary distraction, Republicans, including some of the president’s staunchest supporters, joined in the chorus of criticism. While some sought to turn the tables on Democrats by accusing them of taking foreign help too, Republicans flatly rejected Trump’s insistence that it was acceptable.

“If a public official is approached by a foreign government offering anything of value, the answer is no — whether it be money, opposition research,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of the president who said he spoke with Trump on Thursday about the matter.

”I wouldn’t do it,” said Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. “I wouldn’t accept material like that.”

When a reporter noted that Trump said politicians do it all the time, she added firmly, “No, we don’t. Let’s stop there. No, we don’t.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats used the moment to advance legislation to require candidates to report to authorities any effort by foreign governments to influence U.S. elections. But when Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, sought to pass such a bill by unanimous consent Thursday afternoon, Republicans blocked it.

The president’s comments did not change Pelosi’s reluctance to pursue impeachment against Trump. But they did prompt one more Democrat to come out for an impeachment inquiry, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who is also running for president. His decision meant that a majority of Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee now publicly support impeachment hearings.

Other Democratic presidential candidates pounced on Trump as well. Former Vice President Joe Biden said a president should not “abet those who seek to undermine democracy.” Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey each called Trump’s comments “disgraceful.” And Sen. Kamala Harris of California said the president was “a national security threat.”

The outpouring of criticism was touched off Wednesday when Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would gladly take incriminating information about a campaign opponent from adversaries like Russia and saw no reason to call the FBI, as the bureau’s director, Christopher A. Wray, a Trump appointee, said campaigns should do.