California court orders Santa Rosa doctor to turn over vaccine records

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 18, 2019, 9:05AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A state appeals court has ordered a Santa Rosa physician to turn over medical records of three children for whom he issued medical exemptions from vaccinations.

In a ruling filed Friday, the First District Court of Appeal said Dr. Ron Kennedy had compelled the Medical Board of California to go to court by refusing to hand over the documents.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the board is investigating whether Kennedy "is improperly issuing blanket medical exemptions from vaccinations."

The Santa Rosa physician has argued that submitting the records would violate patient privacy. Attorney Michael Machat said none of the patients whose records were sought complained about Kennedy's performance.

Brian Prystowsky, a Santa Rosa pediatrician working to tighten California's vaccination rules, said Sonoma County has become a haven for physician-approved vaccination exemptions.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine