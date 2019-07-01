California gas tax increases Monday

Starting Monday, Californians will spend a bit more each time they stop to gas up their tanks.

The state’s gasoline tax rose nearly 6 cents a gallon, the second in a series of tax hikes to improve the state’s aging transportation system. The increase, which will cost drivers about $1 more for every fill-up, will boost what already are the nation’s highest prices at the pump.

“I was just rolling my eyes at the sign,” Taylor Cosgrove, 26, said last week after pulling into the Chevron at the corner of College and Mendocino avenues in Santa Rosa. “Honestly, it is what it is. You have to drive. There’s really no other option.”

Prices at the station Sunday were $3.96 a gallon of regular — and $4.06 for the premium gasoline Cosgrove uses to fuel her white BMW 328i.

The increase was set in motion in 2017, when the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1 to fund transportation improvements. The first increase — 11.7 cents on a gallon of gasoline — was implemented that November. The second, which boosts the tax by 5.6 cents a gallon — takes effect Monday.

The taxes will be adjusted annually for inflation, which historically has climbed roughly 3 percent annually — potentially increasing state fuel taxes by another 1.5 cents a gallon yearly.

Californians now pay nearly 80 cents in state and federal taxes on a gallon of gasoline.

The figures exclude the impact of California’s cap-and-trade system to reduce climate change due to greenhouse gas emissions, which analysts have said adds 10 to 12 cents a gallon to the price of gasoline.

SB 1 also imposed a new vehicle license fee of $25 to $175, depending on the car’s value, in 2018, and a $100 yearly zero-emission vehicle fee starting July 1, 2020.

The increased costs to drivers are a necessary evil to address a backlog of infrastructure maintenance that has built from decades of neglect since the last gas tax increase in the early 1990s, said Randy Rentschler, a spokesman for the Bay Area’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

“People just got complacent. No one wanted to raise the gas tax, and the thought was that someone can pay for it later,” Rentschler said.

“Our parents and grandparents built us this incredible infrastructure, but the fact of the matter is the generation in charge took that for granted and it’s time to catch up.”

Last month, the California chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers in its annual review gave the state’s infrastructure an overall C- grade. That included a C for rail, a C- for bridges and transit and a D for roads.

The money the state collects from gasoline taxes — estimated at $5.2 billion each year — primarily goes toward upgrades on existing state and local roads and bridges, such as repairs and repaving of highways.

A number of large-scale projects are in line for those dollars as well, including $85 million toward the Sonoma County side of the ongoing Highway 101 Marin-Sonoma Narrows lane-widening and $10 million for an environmental study of Highway 37.

About $19 million each year also goes to fund improvements on city and county roads in Sonoma County, which for years has had some of the Bay Area’s worst-ranked roads, according to the MTC.