California DMV to close all offices for Real ID training

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 25, 2019, 8:49AM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California's Department of Motor Vehicles says it will close all offices for a half-day next month to train workers on the federal Real ID program.

The Sacramento Bee says all DMV offices will be closed on July 24 until 1 p.m.

Americans must have updated Real ID identification cards by October 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.

California has struggled to implement the program since its launch last year. The Bee says the DMV provided at least one incorrect ID card to a Californian with temporary immigration status.

The DMV also has asked about 3.5 million Californians who applied for Real ID cards to submit a second proof of address because the initial system didn't meet federal guidelines.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine