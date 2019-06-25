Police: No domestic violence in San Jose home where 5 killed

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 25, 2019, 9:29AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN JOSE — Police in Northern California say there was no documented history of domestic violence at the home where a man killed four family members and then turned the gun on himself over the weekend.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said Monday that detectives are still trying to determine what caused the man to shoot his family members Sunday night.

Police say several people streamed out of the home, including the gunman's wife, daughter and niece.

Two victims, an adult man and woman, were taken in an armored vehicle to a hospital, where they died.

Two other adult women and the gunman remained inside the residence that officers surrounded and eventually entered around 1:25 a.m. Monday.

They found all three dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials have not identified the gunman or the victims.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine