Santa Rosa man sentenced to 57 years to life in 2017 home invasion

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 57 years to life Tuesday for his role in a home invasion during the wildfires that swept the North Bay in October 2017.

Yacob Dain, 33, was found guilty by a jury in February of home invasion robbery, first degree burglary, kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and four counts of false imprisonment. A Sonoma County judge Tuesday imposed the maximum possible sentence on Dain, the District Attorney’s Office said, sentencing him to 30 years plus 27 years to life.

Dain had two prior “strike” convictions under California’s “three strikes” law, making his conviction in this case his third “strike,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

The charges stemmed from a home invasion in Santa Rosa on October 18, 2017, 10 days after the outbreak of the Tubbs fire, as firefighters continued to battle flames in the county. The affected home on March Road is south of Piner Road on the southwestern edge of the Tubbs burn zone.

Dain and three other suspects entered the home through a kitchen window and held the entire family at gunpoint, including a 10-year-old child, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The assailants stole guns, marijuana, jewelry and money from the victims, the District Attorney’s Office said. Dain was later pulled over and the family’s jewelry and packaged marijuana matching the belongings stolen from the home were found in his vehicle, police said at the time. The other three suspects were never captured.

The home was not in an evacuation zone, but had no power at the time of the robbery, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said in an email.

The District Attorney’s Office was never able to prove that the suspects targeted the home to steal marijuana, Staebell said. The victims were part of a collective and were not selling marijuana, he said.

