Jenner beach killer Shaun Gallon sentenced to life in prison

Shaun Michael Gallon, a Forestville man who killed a couple camping on a Jenner beach in 2004 in what became one of Sonoma County’s most chilling cold case crimes, was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Robert LaForge handed down the sentence in Sonoma County Superior Court after an emotional 2 1/2-hour hearing with speeches by the family members of his victims.

He sentenced Gallon to three consecutive life terms in prison without parole, plus more than 94 years in prison for other crimes.

“It’s crystal clear to me you deserve to spend the rest of your life in prison and then some,” LaForge said.

Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and Jason Allen, 26, were gunned down as they lay in sleeping bags on the sand while camping at secluded spot known locally as Driftwood beach. The killer walked away, and it would take another 13 years before Sonoma County sheriff’s officials would name Gallon as the lone gunman.

Cutshall ‘s parents, Chris and Kathy Cutshall of Ohio, read a letter written by Bob and Delores Allen, Jason’s parents. Then they shared their own heartbreak and how a fervent Christian faith has helped them through the nightmare of losing their daughter and her fiancé in such a way.

“I’m a man with a broken heart, and I’m OK with that because Lindsay is worth it,” Chris Cutshall said.

The couple was killed less than one month before they were to be married in a ceremony in Ohio. In court Kathy Cutshall brought out the wedding dress her daughter would have worn, a gauzy white gown with pink flowers and beads, and showed it to the judge, and to Gallon.

“I brought it because it is empty,” she said.

Last month, Gallon admitted to the killings and other crimes, including killing his brother Shamus Gallon and a 2004 bombing intended for a man he once fought with at a Guerneville bar but instead maimed the man’s wife.

