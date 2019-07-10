Longtime Windsor mail carrier honored for helping injured woman

A Windsor mail carrier was recognized Tuesday by the postmaster general for helping an injured elderly woman she spotted along her route a few months ago.

On a hot day in April, Chey Kahaulelio-Virelas saw a woman bleeding from the head after falling out of her wheelchair onto the sidewalk, according to a U.S. Postal Service news release. She rushed to her side, enlisting the aid of an emergency room doctor to whom she had just delivered a package.

The hurt woman made it to the hospital and recovered.

Kahaulelio-Virelas, a 20-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service, was presented with a personal letter from Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service Megan J. Brennan, for her actions.

“When you’re on a route this long, you get to know your customers,” said Kahaulelio-Virelas in a news release. “We’re more than just carriers; we’re counselors and the eyes and ears of the communities we serve."