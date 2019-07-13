Sonoma County shuts down illegal cannabis operation

County inspectors shut down a large-scale, illegal cannabis operation Friday after finding more than 9,000 unpermitted cannabis plants at a property on Butler Avenue in west Santa Rosa, according to Spokeswoman Maggie Fleming of Sonoma County’s Permit and Resource Management Department.

With assistance from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, inspectors from Permit Sonoma arrived at the site just after 8:30 a.m. with an inspection warrant, according to the printed statement.

In addition to the plants, inspectors also discovered a hash oil lab. The county’s HazMat was called in to evaluate the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office removed the cannabis plants.

According to the written statement, the 5-acre property located in the unincorporated area of Sonoma County is zoned as an Agriculture and Residential District, which is prophibited by the County Cannabis Ordinance from commercial cannabis cultivation. The property has a history of code enforcement violations dating back to 2017.

In the last two years, Permit Sonoma has shut down 863 cannabis sites. In the last two months, the department has responded to 115 sites. To report a possible cannabis violation, call 707-565-1992.