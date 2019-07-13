Sonoma County shuts down illegal cannabis operation

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 13, 2019, 9:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

County inspectors shut down a large-scale, illegal cannabis operation Friday after finding more than 9,000 unpermitted cannabis plants at a property on Butler Avenue in west Santa Rosa, according to Spokeswoman Maggie Fleming of Sonoma County’s Permit and Resource Management Department.

With assistance from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, inspectors from Permit Sonoma arrived at the site just after 8:30 a.m. with an inspection warrant, according to the printed statement.

In addition to the plants, inspectors also discovered a hash oil lab. The county’s HazMat was called in to evaluate the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office removed the cannabis plants.

According to the written statement, the 5-acre property located in the unincorporated area of Sonoma County is zoned as an Agriculture and Residential District, which is prophibited by the County Cannabis Ordinance from commercial cannabis cultivation. The property has a history of code enforcement violations dating back to 2017.

In the last two years, Permit Sonoma has shut down 863 cannabis sites. In the last two months, the department has responded to 115 sites. To report a possible cannabis violation, call 707-565-1992.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine