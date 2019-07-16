Pedestrian struck, killed by SMART train north of Rohnert Park

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SMART train near Rohnert Park Monday afternoon, according to county emergency dispatchers.

The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m., a county fire dispatch confirmed. The Sonoma County coroner was called to the site.

The pedestrian was struck north of the rail crossing at Golf Course Drive near Commerce Boulevard, where three other people have been killed since the passenger rail system started operating 23 months ago. All three prior deaths at the crossing have been ruled accidents.

Five people have been struck and killed by SMART trains in the past 19 days. Two of those deaths have been ruled accidents, while the rest are suspected suicides.

SMART alerted commuters that the 3:49 p.m. southbound and the 4:59 p.m. northbound trains have been canceled. Trains running between San Rafael and Cotati are running and on time, with buses set up to connect passengers to all stations north of Cotati.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is at the site investigating it as a possible suicide. They plan to review the train’s camera to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

