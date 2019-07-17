CHP tickets Bay Area driver riding with mannequin in carpool lane  

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 17, 2019, 1:29PM
July 17, 2019, 1:29PM

A Bay Area driver was cited this week for trying to cheat the carpool lane by stashing a mannequin in the car’s passenger seat, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa County highlighted the bold move in a tweet describing the glassy-eyed passenger they met on Highway 4 in the Martinez area Tuesday morning.

The effort got a "nice try" from the officers and, according to Caltrans, a minimum $490 ticket.

