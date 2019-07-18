Santa Rosa man gets three years in jail for DUI crash that killed friend

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2019, 1:23PM

A Santa Rosa man who was charged last year with vehicular manslaughter was sentenced this week to three years and four months in prison, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

Isidro Moya caused a head-on crash in May 2018, which led to the death of his friend, David Etling, 18 of Petaluma, and caused serious injuries to three others. Moya fell asleep at the wheel of his Infinity sedan on Valley Ford Road driving eastbound to Petaluma, and authorities said he drifted into the opposite lane and struck a Lexus SUV. Etling was a passenger riding in the front seat of Moya’s car.

During a subsequent investigation detectives discovered that Moya, 20, was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, causing him to fall asleep and lose control of his car.

“This was yet another tragic instance of someone being killed on our roads by an impaired driver,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement Monday. “Driving under the influence of marijuana is a crime.”

Moya pleaded no contest in April to the felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid driver’s license.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

