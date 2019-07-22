Rohnert Park considers banning overnight parking near busy SMART crossing

In an effort to boost safety and curb the growing number of homeless people sleeping near the SMART train tracks, Rohnert Park officials are considering banning overnight parking at a handful of city-owned lots.

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday will take up the proposed ban, which would restrict people from leaving their vehicles parked at the lots between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The proposal was primarily inspired by the rising number of RVs, campers and cars sitting idle for extended stays at the Roberts Lake Road park and ride at Golf Course Drive — a lot that has no parking limits in place, hindering the ability of police to boot people who have taken up residence.

The ban also is a result of discussions between city officials and the North Bay’s commuter rail agency after a homeless woman was struck and killed nearby by a passenger train last month — the third accidental death at the crossing near Commerce Boulevard since Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit began service in August 2017.

“We have an ongoing dialogue with SMART about the things we can do to minimize risk,” said Mary Grace Pawson, the city’s director of development services. “Minimizing the pedestrian traffic through that crossing is something we both agree is a good thing, to the extent we can achieve it.

“Avoiding overnight parking in that particular location … is a precaution the city can take and that we both agree is worth trying. she added.”

The proposed parking ban would closely mirror one already in place for all city public park lots, and also would apply to the parking lots outside the city’s community center, senior center, Gold Ridge recreation center and Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

However, some living in their vehicles and staying in the Roberts Lake Road park-and-ride lot oppose the plan, saying they have nowhere else to go.

Jon Hill, 38, is one of dozens of people who recently have been staying overnight at the lot. The Rohnert Park native, who has been homeless on-and-off for about two years, has been living in a beat-up 1996 Dodge Dakota with no tailgate and a small attached camper. He inherited the teal midsize pickup from a friend two weeks ago, but has to be careful moving it because of a shattered windshield and faulty battery, among other problems.

“They’re taking out everywhere that we can possibly be to stay warm, stay safe — they take it all away,” Hill said as he rolled a cigarette on Friday.

A gray tarp covered the broken windshield and driver and passenger windows, and a piece of plywood that replaced the original camper door helped protect him and his girlfriend from the elements.

“A lot of these people out here don’t really cause any problems,” he said. “They’ll just post up; they’ll sleep. They’ll wake up and they grab their stuff and then they go. They’re just trying to find something for over their head ...”

City officials, however, are trying to eliminate the growing number of motorhomes that have become a mainstay on the west side of the lot along the fence where SMART zips by nearly three dozen times per weekday.

They’re working with SMART to keep people — including the homeless living nearby — from trespassing in the train right of way.