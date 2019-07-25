Historic photos show decades of Sonoma County Fair fun

Throughout its 83-year history, the Sonoma County Fair has hosted a number of humorous and unconventional events to draw visitors.

From the greased candy pole to the Flying Elvi, these high jinks have showcased the talent of locals and foreigners alike. They’ve also celebrated the region’s agricultural diversity, through livestock auctions, milk maid contests, stick horse competitions and other wacky games.

This year’s fair begins Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 11. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older ($12 if purchased before July 31), $7 for kids ages 7-12, and free for those 6 and younger. Special pricing applies to the annual Destruction Derby, Monster Truck Rally and other events.

For details, call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

