Paramedics treat gunshot victim in Cotati

Paramedics were treating a gunshot victim in Cotati Friday night, according to the Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center REDCOM.

Local dispatchers were alerted to the victim at 6:38 p.m. at the 200 block of Robin Avenue, a residential street less than a mile away from the town’s downtown square, a dispatcher said.

An AMR ambulance crew was at the scene and attempting CPR on the person as of 6:53 p.m., the dispatcher added.

The Cotati Police Department did not immediately return a request for more information about the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.