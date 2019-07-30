Santa Rosa man suspected of stealing $600 in goods from hardware store arrested

A Santa Rosa man suspected of stealing about $600 worth of goods from a hardware store Sunday afternoon scaled two buildings and climbed a small tree in an attempt to evade deputies, but was stopped when he was shocked with a Taser, authorities said.

Security guards spotted the man, later identified as Jose Fragoso, 38, as he left the Friedman Brothers store on Santa Rosa Avenue at 5:22 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. Fragoso walked out of the store with three to four pairs of $50 work pants and three drill sets valued between $120 and $190 without paying for them, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Deputies were called to the store. They saw Fragoso scaling the buildings of a nearby plumbing business and a gated storage complex, the Sheriff’s Office said. Fragoso then fled on foot into a field east of the Friedman Brothers store when deputies began forming a perimeter around him. The sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 assisted with the search.

Fragoso later was spotted by deputies about 2.5 miles away, when he stopped at a home at the 4200 block of Petaluma Hill Road to ask for water, Crum said. The man fled once more, but was found hiding in a short tree nearby.

A deputy used a Taser after Fragoso refused to come down, causing him to fall from the tree into brush, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested about an hour and a half after deputies were initially called to the store.

Fragoso was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, resisting arrest and violating the terms of his probation. He remained in jail Monday afternoon on $47,500 bail, jail records showed.

Deputies searched the area but none of the items Fragoso was suspected of stealing were recovered, Crum said.

