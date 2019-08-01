The Lazy Bears settle into Guerneville and gear up for weekend of socializing

Like moths attracted to something bright, guys with big beards and backpacks flocked to the West Sonoma Inn on Wednesday, drawn by thumping dance tunes, the promise of a refreshing swim and a chance to rub elbows with men from across the globe seeking fellowship and fun.

Now in its 23rd year, Lazy Bear Week — known until this year as Lazy Bear Weekend — brings together hundreds of mostly large, hairy gay men for days of pool parties, outings and other social events that culminate in a weekend of revelry expected this year to attract about 3,000, organizers said.

When the bears come to town, they’re free to pursue their own diversions, though participants say it’s the collective community that lures them to the Russian River each year to be among friends old and new.

There are morning stretch sessions, coffee and cigar socials, hikes at Armstrong Woods and Bodega Bay, beverage and food-tasting tours, bingo, campfires and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” screened on the lawn at the West Sonoma Inn.

On Tuesday, dozens of those who already had checked in for the week donned colorful tulle skirts for Bears in Tutus in Tubes at Johnson’s Beach. Sexier stuff is scheduled for the weekend.

Besides being enjoyable, the event pumps hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy, which this year after the historic Russian River flood in February can use all the help it can get.

It also helps generate money for organizations that build strong LGBTQ communities or promote medical research of any kind, so far raising about $2 million since its founding and some of that cash is donated locally, said David Barker, president of the Lazy Bear Fund Inc.

“Some people say, ‘I gave at the office,’” Barker said, against the beat of an ’80s disco song Wednesday. “If you come here, you can say, ‘I gave at the party.’ ”

The fund last year donated $110,000 to various organizations, including local nonprofits like the West County Health Centers, Food For Thought food bank and Face To Face Sonoma County, which provides HIV prevention, education and services to those living with HIV and AIDS.

While the bears, as a physical type, are known mostly for their size and hairy characteristics, Barker said the culture is more about feeling comfortable in one’s own skin.

“You don’t have to adhere to anybody else’s idea of beautiful to come and have fun at our party,” he said.

Trey Sheldon, board secretary, a former San Francisco resident now living in Seattle, said participants hailed from all over the country and the world, including countries like Australia, New Zealand, England, Spain, Turkey and Venezuela. Many also attend similar events on a circuit of “bear runs,” including notable annual gatherings in Provincetown, Massachusetts, Sitges, Spain, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to name just a few.

Lazy Bear Weekend board director Fred Bothe said the appeal is camaraderie, “the getting-to-know people.”

“We’re good at it,” he said, demonstrating his point as he spoke. “We’re friendly people.”

“There are a lot of misconceptions,” including the fact the event is only for a certain kind of guy, said Monte Rio barber Robert Gray, whose shoulder muscles suggest he’s doing something besides just cutting hair to build muscle. “It’s really a nonjudgmental gathering of all types. I’ve been coming to these for 14 years, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”