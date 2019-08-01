Tell us: How does Sonoma County's low unemployment rate affect your business?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 31, 2019, 5:11PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Are you a business owner in Sonoma County? We want to hear from you about how the low unemployment level is affecting your business.

The local unemployment level has dropped to a rock bottom 2.8% of the labor force, one of the lowest rates since the late 1990s. The downside of low joblessness is companies have a difficult time recruiting and retaining employees.

We’d like to hear from business owners about their experiences for an upcoming story. Please either email reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com or call at 707-521-5213.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine