Man arrested after reportedly breaking into cousin’s Sonoma Valley home

Sonoma County deputies arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into his estranged cousin’s Agua Caliente home and temporarily refused to leave.

Deputies responded to the 16700 block of Highway 12 after receiving a call of a suspicious person inside a person’s home about 7 a.m. The caller and occupant reported his neighbor had confronted a strange man and had seen a white Saturn minivan with a tarp over it on the property, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupant, accessing a system of cameras inside the house, eventually recognized the intruder as his estranged cousin and told deputies the man had a drug problem. The man initially refused to leave the home.

Deputies could see the man walking around in the home and occasionally peeking through curtains at deputies, but their attempts to coax him from the home were unsuccessful until 8:45 a.m., when he exited the home without further incident.

Kurt Rodda, 30, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest, as well as vehicle theft after deputies determined the Saturn was stolen. He was being held Friday afternoon in the Sonoma County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

